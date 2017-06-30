Round 3A Football and Round 2 Hurling Draws on Monday 30 June 2017





A GAA draw taking place ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan A GAA draw taking place ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The Round 3A Football Draw and the Round 2 Hurling Draw will take place next Monday morning, July 3rd on RTÉ Radio One after the 8.30am news as well as being streamed live on GAA.ie.

Football - Round 3A

The two games will take place on the weekend of July 8th and 9th. This draw involves the winners from Round 2A in one bowl (Donegal/Longford, Mayo/Derry, Meath/Sligo, Clare/Laois).

The first team out of the draw will have home advantage. The draw is subject to avoidance of repeat pairings.

Possible Repeat Pairings include Longford v Laois and Mayo v Sligo.

Confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of C.C.C.C on Monday afternoon.

Hurling – Round 2

The winners of this weekend’s games between Kilkenny/Limerick, Waterford/Offaly, Dublin/Laois, and Tipperary/Westmeath will be involved. The Round 2 draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings and the games arising from it will take place on the July 8th. Possible repeat pairings include Offaly v Westmeath and Laois v Westmeath.

Teams will be drawn from one bowl only and venues will be at the discretion of the C.C.C.C who will provide confirmation of venues, times and dates for the fixtures following a meeting of C.C.C.C on Monday afternoon.