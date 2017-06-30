Team news: Banner hand starting berth to O'Dea 30 June 2017





Cian O'Dea has been handed a starting berth at wing-forward in the Clare team to face Laois in their All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash in Portlaoise tomorrow.

The Kilfenora clubman is the only change to the side which started the Munster semi-final defeat to Kerry with the injured Shane Brennan losing out as the Banner County bid for back-to-back championship victories over the O'Moore County.

Colm Collins' charges put the Kingdom to the test for large parts of their Ennis fixture three weeks ago before losing out by six-points.

Clare (All-Ireland SFC v Laois): Joe Hayes; Gordon Kelly, Kevin Harnett, Dean Ryan; Pearse Lillis, Martin McMahon, Ciaran Russell; Gary Brennan, Cathal O'Connor; Cian O'Dea, Sean Collins, Jamie Malone; Keelan Sexton, Eoin Cleary, David Tubridy.