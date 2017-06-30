Duignan expects Galway's experience to tell 30 June 2017





The Galway players stand for the national anthem before the Allianz HL Division 1 final against Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

Michael Duignan believes Galway's greater big-match experience will prove decisive against Wexford.

The Model men have been rejuvenated under Davy Fitzgerald this year and are expected to bring up to 30,000 supporters with them to Croke Park for their first Leinster SHC final in a decade. But former Offaly star Duignan feels Galway will have too much for them.

"Over 50,000 tickets have been sold already. It's brilliant to see that level of interest in a Leinster final," he told RTÉ.

"I was really interested in Davy Fitzgerald's comments during the week where he said that when he took over he loved the challenge and there was no reason that Wexford shouldn't be promoted or in a Leinster final.

"I think that drive and spirit is going to be evident on Sunday but whether it's going to be enough or not against Galway... There are still 11 or 12 of the Galway team that were beaten in the 2015 final starting on Sunday.

"They were beaten by a point in the All-Ireland semi-final last year. So they have huge big-day experience in Croke park and probably a greater spread of scorers in their forwards, which may tip the balance in Galway's favour."