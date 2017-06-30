Team news: McDonnell in for McHugh is Sligo's only change 30 June 2017





Sligo's Kevin McDonnell.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Sligo's Kevin McDonnell.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Sligo boss Niall Carew has made one enforced change for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against Meath in Navan.

Kevin McDonnell takes over at full-back from Eoin McHugh who joins Cian Breheny and Cathal Henry on the injury list but Chriostoir Davey and David Kelly could feature after lay-offs.

The Yeats men bounced back from the disappointment of their Connacht quarter-final loss to Mayo with a solid 0-22 to 3-7 victory over Antrim at Markievicz Park two weeks ago.

Sligo (All-Ireland SFC v Meath): Aidan Devaney; Ross Donovan, Kevin McDonnell, Charlie Harrison; Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly; Adrian McIntyre, Patrick O'Connor; Neil Ewing, Kyle Cawley, Niall Murphy; Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes, Adrian Marren.