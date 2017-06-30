Team news: Laois unchanged 30 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wicklow's Paul Cunningham with Trevor Collins of Laois.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Laois are unchanged for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier meeting with Clare in Portlaoise.

Manager Peter Creedon has stuck with the same team that beat Wicklow by 2-16 to 3-10 in the first round of the 'back-door' two weeks ago which means Trevor Collins, Gary Walsh and David Conway - three late changes the previous day in Arklow - keep their places.

The O'Moore men will be aiming to reverse the result from last year's corresponding fixture in Ennis where they fell to the Banner County on a 0-14 to 1-10 scoreline.

Laois (All-Ireland SFC v Clare): Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Mark Timmons, Trevor Collins; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Colm Begley; Brendan Quigley, John O’Loughlin; Alan Farrell, David Conway, Damien O’Connor; Stephen Attride, Donie Kingston, Gary Walsh.