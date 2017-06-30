Chin sees golden opportunity for Wexford 30 June 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Wexford will wear their alternative gold jersey in Sunday's Leinster SHC final against Galway and Lee Chin is determined to seize the moment.

With Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Limerick all consigned to the qualifiers, opportunity knocks for Davy Fitzgerald's men.

"As players, when you see a championship open up like this, you say to yourself: 'you know what, we can get to the next level'," the Wexford joint-captain is quoted in the Irish Daily Star.

"Look at Laois, there was nothing between us and them in the league in the league the last few years - and even this year in the league - and there's us in the Leinster final. That'll give them the belief that they can achieve something like this.

"The way the championship has shaped up, I'm delighted we're not going into the qualifiers with the teams that are in it at the moment. It has been crazy and the fans will love it.

He added: “We go into games as underdogs and it probably suits us. We’ll just live in the moment and focus on ourselves.

“We always thought that we could reach a Leinster final and be competing there. To get promoted in the National League was a big thing for us.

“Beating Kilkenny in the quarter-final of that was great, and that just kept building confidence. Through those kind of victories, it makes you believe even more where you can go.”