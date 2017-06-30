GAA on TV this weekend: four cracking live games 30 June 2017





There are four live GAA games on television this weekend with two provincial finals down for decision.



Saturday 1 July



RTE2, 4.30pm, Mayo v Derry, All-Ireland SFC Qualifier (Throw-in 5pm)

Sky Sports 3, 6pm, Kilkenny v Limerick, All-Ireland SHC Qualifier (Throw-in 7pm)





Sunday 2 July



RTE2, 1.15pm, Kerry v Cork, Munster SFC final (Throw-in 2pm)

RTE2, 3.40pm, Galway v Wexford, Leinster SHC final (Throw-in 4pm)

TG4, 8.30pm An GAA

A continued look at the history of the Gaelic Athletic Association, including how it was decimated by emigration in the 1940s and 50s, yet gave communities hope and pride. With contributions from Liam Griffin, Brendan Fullam, Maurice Hayes and Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.



RTE2, 9.30pm, The Sunday Game

Des Cahill is joined by a panel of guests to present highlights and discussion of the weekend's GAA fixtures.



Monday 3 July

RTE1, 7.30pm GAA Nua

Dara O Cinnéide takes a look at the club scene, where he examines whether science and technology is having any impact on his own side An Ghaeltacht in west Kerry.

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Weekly GAA highlights series with action from the weekend's GAA matches in the Senior Provincial Football and Hurling Championships.