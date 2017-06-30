Team news: Lake men give debut to goalkeeper Carroll 30 June 2017





Westmeath will give goalkeeper Paddy Carroll his senior championship debut in tomorrow's All-Ireland SHC Qualifier against Tipperary in Thurles.

The St Brigid's netminder replaces Paddy Maloney in one of four changes from the dramatic Leinster quarter-final defeat to Offaly.

Elsewhere, in defence, manager Michael Ryan hands Liam Varley his first competitive start since 2016 at wing-back. Meanwhile, in attack there are berths for Derek McNicholas, who returns from suspension, and U21 star Niall Mitchell.

Defender Tommy Gallagher is ruled out after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during the first-half of last month's 4-15 to 1-20 loss to the Faithful County while Conor Shaw and Cormac Boyle drop to the bench along with Maloney.

Westmeath (All-Ireland SHC v Tipperary): Paddy Carroll; Shane Power, Tommy Doyle, Gary Greville; Aaron Craig, Paul Greville, Liam Varley; Aonghus Clarke; Robbie Greville; Joey Boyle, Killian Doyle, Derek McNicholas; Allan Devine, Niall Mitchell, Niall O'Brien.

Subs: Paddy Maloney, Conor Shaw, Cormac Boyle, Darragh Egerton, Kieran Duncan, Jack Galvin, Shane McGovern, Alan Cox, Brendan Murtagh, Mick Heeney, Feidhlim Burke.