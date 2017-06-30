Griffin: Galway could be a bridge too far for us 30 June 2017





Wexford's Liam Griffin Wexford's Liam Griffin

Liam Griffin reckons Wexford will be hard pressed to beat Galway in Sunday's Leinster SHC final.

Davy Fitzgerald's charges were victorious when the sides met in the Allianz League earlier this year, but Galway's subsequent hammering of Tipperary in the final has seen them installed as All-Ireland favourites.

"I think Galway can potentially win the All-Ireland this year," the 1996 All-Ireland winning Wexford manager said in an interview with the Irish Daily Star.

"They're the best Galway team I've seen in a long time. Galway frustrate everybody because they don't win, so they get it from everyone in the neck when they lose. But the boys that are playing now didn't lose all over the past number of years.

"Overall, they're a big, big challenge for Wexford. They're a completely different challenge to anything we've faced so far, even though we beat them in the league. They're going to be a different set of players now.

"Wexford have a bit more to go to get up to that level of development. The best days of this Wexford team are in front of them, and hopefully this year. I hope they really put it up to Galway, but GAlway will rightly be favourites."