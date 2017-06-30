SFC previews: Kerry look set for fifth consecutive Munster crown 30 June 2017





Mark Collins' Cork and Johnny Buckley's Kerry meet in the Munster SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Mark Collins' Cork and Johnny Buckley's Kerry meet in the Munster SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Here are our previews for the five football clashes taking place around the country this weekend.

Saturday, July 1st

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A

Meath v Sligo, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm

Both these teams provided strong finishes to gain wins in their respective opening rounds but are now in a last chance saloon this weekend.

Meath were simply outclassed by Kildare two weeks ago in Tullamore, where neutrals expected a closer contest, and Andy McEntee will be looking for an appropriate response when Sligo come to Navan on Saturday.

Royals captain Graham Reilly was held scoreless before his withdrawal against the Lilywhites the last day and the hosts will need the St Colmcilles sharpshooter to return to form if they’re to end their opponents’ season.

Sligo looked to be in trouble in the second-half of their qualifier meeting with Antrim but impressively reeled off 12 points without response to take the spoils against the Saffrons at Markievicz Park.

Stephen Coen’s eight second-half points proved the winning of the game for the Yeats men that day and should he get firing again Niall Carew’s charges may just be able to pull off a 7/2 upset.

Verdict: Meath

Mayo v Derry, MacHale Park, 5pm – RTE

It took Derry a while to come to terms with minnows Waterford down in Dungarvan last time out and Saturday will see their role as hot favourites from that game reversed when they arrive in Castlebar.

Damian Barton’s men are 5/1 to bring an end to Mayo’s season this weekend and considering some of the quality in their pack they certainly present a potential banana-skin for last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists.

The likes of Chrissy McKagiue and James Kielt would start for most teams in the country and will no doubt be key if the visitors are to deliver an unlikely upset at MacHale Park.

Stephen Rochford’s side weren’t all that convincing in last year’s qualifiers, struggling past Fermanagh and Westmeath, but they’ve a decent record against Ulster opposition and will want to deliver a response from the defeat to Galway earlier this month.

There’ll be plenty of interest to see if Aidan O’Shea makes the Westerners’ starting 15, having missing the first two cuts this summer, as well as whether or not the Westerners can keep things to script on their home sod.

Verdict: Mayo

Donegal v Longford, Ballybofey, 5pm

Donegal fell flat in their Ulster semi-final defeat to Tyrone two weeks ago and the forecast for this one should see Rory Gallagher’s side return to winning form against Longford on Saturday.

Patrick McBrearty’s 0-6 contribution was about the only positive the Tir Chonaill men could take from their nine-point hammering against the rampant Red Hands in Clones, and the Longford defence are set to have their hands full in trying to stop the Kilcar ace from notching a similar haul.

The Midlanders have earned their reputation as ‘giant killers’ in the qualifiers in recent years, but their surprise element is surely gone by now as they head for Ballybofey at the weekend as 6/1 outsiders.

An eight-point victory over Louth last time out wasn’t expected but in Robbie Smyth and Michael Quinn there’s no question that Denis Connerton’s team hold some aces of their own.

Donegal’s defence should be able to curtail their threat however, while providing their front men with the ammunition to help book a comfortable win.

Verdict: Donegal

Laois v Clare, Portlaoise, 3pm

This looks the toughest of this weekend’s football clashes to call and the bookmakers feel the same way, pricing Clare as narrow favourites at even money while Laois are 11/10.

The Banner men put up a brave effort against Kerry in Munster, having been hammered by the Kingdom twice in last year’s championship, and it offers plenty of encouragement heading for Portlaoise this weekend.

David Tubridy and Eoin Cleary remain the danger men in Colm Collins’ attack, while midfield stalwart Gary Brennan helps keep the supply constant and Clare will need it as Peter Creddon’s charges won’t want to have the curtain come down for 2017 on their own home turf.

The O’Moore County have three games under their belts thus far, earning victory against Wicklow in Aughrim last time out, and that could stand to them here as they look to exact revenge for last year's narrow defeat to Clare at the same stage in Ennis.

Verdict: Laois

Sunday, July 2nd

Munster SFC final

Kerry v Cork, Killarney, 2pm – RTE

The old rivalry down south turns a new chapter in Killarney this Sunday as Kerry and Cork vie for the biggest prize in Munster football.

The Kingdom will pursue their fifth provincial crown in-a-row and are strong favourites at 1/7 to deliver against the old enemy. With the McGrath Cup and National League title already in the bag so far this season, Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side can add another trophy to the cabinet on Sunday before they chase the ultimate prize.

Cork struggled past Waterford and Tipperary respectively to reach their fourth provincial final in five years and won’t be able to afford the same wastefulness they had in attack in those two games when they visit Killarney this weekend.

The Rebels haven’t had a win at Fitzgerald Stadium in 22 years and if they leave chances behind then you can be sure Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue will make them pay for it at the other end.

It has been nine years since Cork last beat Kerry in a Munster decider, in plain truth, the trophy doesn’t look like leaving the Kingdom this weekend.

Verdict: Kerry