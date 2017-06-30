Discipline so important, says McNamee 30 June 2017





Tyrone's Ronan McNamee.

Ronan McNamee has highlighted the importance of discipline in the modern game.

Tyrone hardly conceded a free in their emphatic Ulster SFC semi-final win over Donegal last Sunday week and McNamee believes a disciplined approach is key to attaining success.

"A lack of discipline can lead to lapses in concentration and into the bargain most teams have players now who can point frees quite easily from 50 yards. This has been clearly underlined in more recent games, so committing fouls through careless or lazy tackling can have serious consequences," the Tyrone full back told the Belfast Telegraph.

"You simply have to be disciplined. No team can afford to give away too many frees. Your tackling has to be strong but fair so that you don't give the sharpshooters the chance to kick the ball over the bar from 50 yards.

"We knew when we went in against Donegal in our semi-final that we simply could not afford to give anything silly away. We were aware that if we kept the frees to a minimum we would be in with a chance.

"It's great to be in the Ulster final again and the target for us now is to be equally disciplined when we face Down."