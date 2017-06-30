Dolan stands by his criticism of Spillane 30 June 2017





Dessie Dolan at the launch of Ericsson as the GAA's new technology partner.

Dessie Dolan is standing firm on his comments about Pat Spillane.

The former Westmeath All Star criticised his fellow RTE pundit on the Sunday Game last weekend for his 'pointed' comments about Diarmuid Connolly. Spillane predicted that Connolly would receive a retrospective 12-week ban for pushing linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow before the penalty was imposed by the CCCC a few days later.

“It was my opinion. Do I think my opinion has changed from Sunday night? I don’t to be honest. I think it was fairly well-rehearsed – what Pat had to say. When he was quoting the rules and stuff like that, that raised my suspicions – that was all," Dolan told reporters at the unveiling of Ericsson as the GAA’s new technology partner as well as the new sponsor of the stadium’s Skyline facility in Croke Park yesterday.

Dolan, who is in no doubt the CCCC is influenced by TV coverage of controversial incidents, expressed the hope that Dublin manager Jim Gavin would rethink his decision to refuse one-to-one interviews with the broadcast media.

“Think he had an issue with Sky too, didn’t he? Everybody needs Jim Gavin doing interviews; we need the players. I just hope there is a resolution to this quickly. Maybe there is negotiation going on to resolve it because generally, there is a good relationship between RTÉ, Sky and Dublin. There are no agendas or anything like that," he added.