Ulster GAA invests in Irish Study for GAA members 30 June 2017





Ulster GAA, in association with Ulster University, have announced a £10,000 investment for GAA club members to undertake third level study in the Irish Language for the academic year 2017/18.

In its fifth year, Gaeilge sa Chlub initiative invites GAA club members to apply for a scholarship to assist them with the course fees for studying a Diploma in Irish from the Ulster University. Successful scholars will be required to commit to running an effective Irish Language project back in their GAA club after 6 months study.

Launching Gaeilge sa Chlub 2017/18 Ulster GAA President Michael Hasson said, “Ulster GAA is proud to once again invest in helping GAA grassroots develop their knowledge and understanding of the Irish Language. We are committed to the promotion of Irish in all GAA settings and the Gaeilge sa Chlub initiative encourages scholars to develop their knowledge through a work experience project back in their club. This means, not only do individual GAA members benefit from their participation in the Gaeilge Sa Chlub initiative, but their club also benefits by the promotion of Irish in their club.

“We are delighted to work in association with Ulster University in delivering this initiative and I encourage all those GAA members from across Ulster’s nine counties to get applying for this scholarship.

Speaking at the launch Malachy O’Neill from Ulster University said, “The Irish Diploma is a very popular course for Ulster University and we are delighted to once again have Ulster GAA on board to assist some students with their course fees. The Gaeilge sa Chlub initiative encourages the use of the Irish Language back in GAA club settings and this gives our students the perfect setting for developing their knowledge and use of the language.”

All applications MUST be received by the deadline of 5pm Friday 8th September 2017 by either email to [email protected] or by post to Sharon Haughey-Grimley, Gaeilge Sa Chlub, Ulster GAA, Ceannaras Uladh, 8-10 Market Street, Armagh, BT61 7BX. Applications received after the deadline will not be considered.

Anyone interested in applying for a Gaeilge Sa Chlub Scholarship should log onto: www.ulster.gaa.ie/gaeilgesachlub or contact Sharon Haughey-Grimley on 028 37517 180 or email [email protected]