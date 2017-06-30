Munster MHC replay pushed back to Monday

30 June 2017

Tipperary's Michael Purcell with Declan Hanlon of Cork.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Having initially been fixed for tomorrow, the Munster MHC semi-final replay between Cork and Tipperary has now been pushed back to Monday evening. 

There was uproar when it was decided that the replay would take place on Saturday afternoon, less than 39 hours after last night's dramatic drawn encounter in Semple Stadium. But common sense eventually prevailed and the replay will now take place in Pairc Ui Rinn at 7.30pm on Monday subject to Munster Council approval.

The winner will face Clare in the Munster final on Sunday week.




Most Read Stories

Team news: Ó Coileáin and Tobin get the Royal call

McGuinness off to China

Dolan stands by his criticism of Spillane

GAA on TV this weekend: four cracking live games

Carroll to go under surgeon's knife

SHC previews: Tribesmen and Model to serve up a treat


Android app on Google Play