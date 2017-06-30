Munster MHC replay pushed back to Monday 30 June 2017





Tipperary's Michael Purcell with Declan Hanlon of Cork.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Tipperary's Michael Purcell with Declan Hanlon of Cork.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Having initially been fixed for tomorrow, the Munster MHC semi-final replay between Cork and Tipperary has now been pushed back to Monday evening.

There was uproar when it was decided that the replay would take place on Saturday afternoon, less than 39 hours after last night's dramatic drawn encounter in Semple Stadium. But common sense eventually prevailed and the replay will now take place in Pairc Ui Rinn at 7.30pm on Monday subject to Munster Council approval.

The winner will face Clare in the Munster final on Sunday week.