Dolan determined to bounce back 30 June 2017





Westmeath's James Dolan.

Westmeath's James Dolan.

Westmeath defender James Dolan is confident that the side can bounce back from their trouncing by Dublin and push on in the qualifiers.

A championship record 31-point defeat has left Westmeath reeling having reached the last two Leinster SFC finals, but yet again, they must turn their attention to the qualifiers.

The Lake County face a tricky tie against Armagh, although they do have home advantage for the clash on Saturday, July 8th.

Dolan stressed to the Westmeath Topic that they need to regroup and target a run in the championship to help ease the pain of the defeat to Dublin.

“We lost two years ago to Dublin and we were knocked out by Fermanagh in the last 12. We lost last year to Dublin and we were knocked out by Mayo in the last 12. This next game will probably define us,” said Dolan.

“Are we going to lie down the next day and take our beating or are we going to stand up and keep trying to win and play football. That's what we are going to do.

“We're back training and we'll pick ourselves up and go out and play football and go at it again.”