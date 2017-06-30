Ó Sé: Rebels have nothing to lose 30 June 2017





Cork captain Paul Kerrigan speaks to his players.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork captain Paul Kerrigan speaks to his players.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Tomás Ó Sé expects Sunday's Munster SFC final in Killarney to be a lot closer than people expect.

Kerry are hot favourites to retain their provincial crown, but Kerry legend Ó Sé - who now lines out for Nemo Rangers - feels a much-maligned Cork side are capable of causing them problems.

"A few weeks ago I would have been a lot more confident about a Kerry victory than I am right now," Ó Sé, said on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

"Cork were going horribly, remember they only kicked one score in the first half against Tipperary. But they sparked to life in the second half. That poses a question for me. Why not have a go? They have nothing to lose. It wasn't as if Kerry were rampant against Clare. They were open at the back after many of their forays up the field."

He added: "Cork will look to Kerrigan, Connolly, Maguire and Crowley for leadership but they'll need them and more if they are to win.

"The bottom line is that Kerry will win because they have better options up front. James O'Donoghue and Paul Geaney are very dangerous forwards.

"Overall I think it will be a lot closer than people think but I'm going for Kerry."