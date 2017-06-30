Connerton acknowledges Donegal class 30 June 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton with his selectors.

Longford manager Denis Connerton is in no doubt that they will face a formidable test when they face Donegal in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

The Midlanders make the long trip north to take on the 2012 All-Ireland champions in Ballybofey and they enter the game very much as underdogs.

Longford have a decent record in the qualifiers and buoyed by their win over Louth in the last round, they will take on a Donegal side still licking their wounds following their heavy defeat to Tyrone in the Ulster SFC semi-final.

“They are back-boned by top class footballers and have brought in young footballers of a high quality. It's a daunting task for us but it's the draw we have been handed. It's something that we have to take on and give it our best shot. It wasn't a draw we were hoping for as Donegal are a top six-team,” Connerton told the Longford Leader.

He added: “The win in Louth was great for the players and has brought a big buzz around the camp. The qualifiers for Longford is where it is happening and our lads just seem to embrace it.

“We seem to be much more at ease playing in the qualifiers, more than when we are competing in the Leinster championship.”