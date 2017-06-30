McGuinness off to China 30 June 2017





Donegal manager Jim McGuinness celebrates with his players after winning the All-Ireland in 2012.

Jim McGuinness is leaving Celtic to take up a coaching role in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Sinobo Guoan.

The 2012 All-Ireland winning Donegal manager departs for Beijing tomorrow to work as assistant to former Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt. The move is set to see McGuinness leave his role as Sky Sports pundit.

The Glenties man is also a columnist with the Irish Times and explained to the newspaper how he got to know Schmidt through talking to some of Bayer Leverkusen's psychologists.

“I happened to mention that I found Leverkusen’s style of play very interesting as Roger was one of the coaches whose approach I was studying very closely,” he said.

“Then we met at one of their Champions League games. And (Schmidt) was very generous with his time. He gave me a few hours on the afternoon of the game.

“They were one of the few football teams that play very direct and intense football predicated on intensity. It is about asking questions of the opposition and trying to overwhelm them and never allowing them to settle. And I was drawn to that. We stayed in touch through email.

“Then I got a text from Roger at the beginning of the summer to say he was going to be in Dublin to meet a sports firm. We met in the airport in Dublin and spent a few hours ahead of his flight to Germany and he walked me through his game plan and style of play. We just had a really good conversation. I feel that we think similarly and share core principles.”

McGuinness coached the Celtic U20 team last season, having joined the Glasgow giants in 2012, initially as a psychologist, after guiding Donegal to All-Ireland glory.