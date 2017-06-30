Kiely energised by draw 30 June 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Many manager's might be daunted by the prospect of facing Kilkenny in the All-Ireland SHC, but not Limerick manager John Kiely.

Last Monday morning, Limerick were drawn away to the Cats in what many feel is the toughest draw of the round.

For Kiely though, it was a chance for him and his players to pit themselves against one of the top teams in the country and the Limerick manager is eager to meet the challenge head on.

“I'm totally energised by the draw – a fixture like this doesn't come around too often – you have to be excited by a challenge like this,” Kiely stressed to the Limerick Leader.

“I have huge respect for Kilkenny as a hurling county and for Brian Cody but on Saturday we want to put yourself first – it's a huge challenge but one we relish.

“The mood is good and everyone is focused and anxious to produce a performance on Saturday. Training has gone well. We had to contend with the under-21 game but most counties had that and we were delighted that those lads won and also the under-25s – they were all positives. We feel as we have a lot of work done and we are now looking for a performance to reflect the work.”