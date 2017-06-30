Barton convinced Derry can beat Mayo 30 June 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry manager Damian Barton.

Damian Barton is hoping Derry can 'do a Down' and upset Mayo in tomorrow's All-Ireland Division 2A football qualifier in Castlebar.

The Mournemen stunned Monaghan last weekend to reach the Ulster final, a result which Barton has taken considerable hope from as Derry prepare to face last year's All-Ireland runners-up in their own backyard.

"What Down did does inspire us to a degree," the Oak Leaf boss told the Irish News.

"I don't think they tore up the script. I was involved in Down football several years ago (as Burren manager) and I thought the standard of footballer was quite good - exceptional in a lot of cases.They adopted a very physical and aggressive style and I wouldn't be critical of that - an awful lot of players could learn from it.

"I certainly believe we're going to win the game," he continued.

"It's just about getting it right on the day and hopefully we'll get it right. There's no doubt they'll be looking past us and on to the next round, but they're under pressure too. Their management is under as much pressure as I am and maybe they're under more because of the higher level of expectation and their proven track record."