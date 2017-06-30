Collins seeks improvement 30 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare manager Colm Collins.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Clare manager Colm Collins believes that they have to build on their performance against Kerry if they are to have a prolonged run in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

On Saturday, Clare travel east to take on Laois in O'Moore Park in round 2A and the Banner County will be favourites to advance to the next round.

However, Collins told the Clare Champion that unless there are improvements in certain areas, they will struggle to advance.

“It is important to build on our last display and on the areas the last day which, if we had got right, would have got us over the line,” said Collins.

“Things like our shooting efficiency and giving the ball away. You're always focusing on those. It's an effort to improve all the time and try to get better. That's what drives the team on. Keeping our own kick out the last day could have been better and unnecessary fouling in the scoring area are other targets for us.

“This is what makes the difference between the teams that are contesting the All-Ireland final in September and the rest. They get all these things right. They don't give the ball away cheaply and their shooting efficiency is very high. It's the secret with Kerry. It was at 68% when we played them in Cusack Park in 2014 and 73% the last day.”