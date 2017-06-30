Banner aiming to end long wait 30 June 2017





Clare minor footballers will now face Kerry in the provincial final. Clare minor footballers will now face Kerry in the provincial final.

Clare will go in search of their first Munster MFC title in 64 years when they take on Kerry on Sunday.

The Banner County last contested a provincial final in 1994, but you have to go back to 1953 for their last success when they defeated Cork in the decider.

Clare manager Seamus Clancy was part of the Banner side that won the Munster SFC title in 1992 and he is hoping that history can repeat itself this weekend.

This is the last Munster MFC final ever as the under-17 championship comes into play from next year, and Clancy stressed to the Clare Champion that it is all about the current crop of players.

“It's all about 2017 and about the players that are playing at the moment. It's ok for us to be looking back but the young lads don't want to be looking back nor does anyone else in Clare,” said Clancy.

“We want to look at who we have now. I haven't even thought about 1992. All I'm thinking about is this Clare minor team and how we can get every last ounce out of them.”