Team news: Three debutants for Tipp

29 June 2017

Tipperary's Seamus Callanan

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has named three debutants in his starting fifteen to face Westmeath on Saturday evening.

Daragh Mooney, Tomas Hamill, and Joe O'Dwyer are the three aforementioned debutants.

Tipperary (SHC v Westmeath): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, Tomas Hamill, James Barry; Joe O'Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath; Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Michael Breen; John O'Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Niall O'Meara.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 5pm.




Most Read Stories

Lowry adds to Twitter beef with Cavan's Johnston

Galway selector got early lesson from a 13-year old Canning

Horan critical of Gavin approach

Leinster hurling final expected to outsell football decider

"Tell Conor I'm coming"

I'd sweep streets for next 50 years for long Kilkenny career - Hogan


Android app on Google Play