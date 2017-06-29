Team news: Three debutants for Tipp 29 June 2017





Tipperary manager Michael Ryan has named three debutants in his starting fifteen to face Westmeath on Saturday evening.

Daragh Mooney, Tomas Hamill, and Joe O'Dwyer are the three aforementioned debutants.

Tipperary (SHC v Westmeath): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, Tomas Hamill, James Barry; Joe O'Dwyer, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Brendan Maher, Noel McGrath; Dan McCormack, Patrick Maher, Michael Breen; John O'Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Niall O'Meara.

Throw in at Semple Stadium is 5pm.