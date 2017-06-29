Munster MHC semi-final: Tipp and Rebels must meet again 29 June 2017





Tipperary's Jake Morris with Ger Millerick of Cork Tipperary's Jake Morris with Ger Millerick of Cork

An astonishing match finished level after extra time at Semple Stadium tonight: Tipperary 2-18 Cork 1-21.

With Clare awaiting the winners in the provincial decider on July 9th, a superb 1-4 extra-time salvo from substitute Darragh Woods seemed to have given the holders victory but Evan Sheehan sent a Cork free to the net deep into injury time at the end of extra time to ensure that these two superb teams would have to meet again.

It was an absorbing contest and there’s not going to be much respite for the two sets of players as they will apparently be asked to renew acquaintances in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday afternoon at 1pm. In the interest of player welfare, surely that rather daft replay date will be reviewed...

Six points behind coming up to the three-quarters mark, Denis Ring’s Rebels reeled off six unanswered points to draw level deep into injury time at the end of normal time. Jake Morris then brilliantly pointed what looked like a certain winner for Tipp only for Robert Downey to reply instantly and force extra time with his second excellent score inside 60 pulsating seconds.

Tipp had a strong breeze behind them in the first half and Ray McCormack’s excellent goal three minutes from the break ensured them of a narrow 1-7 to 0-8 interval advantage, with opposing midfielders Paddy Cadell and Daire Connery catching the eye.

Na Piarsaigh clubman Connery and corner forward Brian Turnbull fired the Rebels ahead by three points to two after full forward Anthony McKelvey (free) and captain Cadell had lofted over the Premier’s first two points. Cork’s Liam O’Shea has opened the scoring and Connery’s free into the breeze made it double scores with ten minutes played.

With 4,245 spectators looking on, McKelvey blazed a shot across the face of the Cork goal before popping over his second free to halve the arrears. Turnbull won and converted a free and followed up with a lovely strike from play at the Killinan End as the Rebels led by double scores again at the midway stage in the first half, 0-6 to 0-3.

Another McKelvey free – this one from 45 metres out close to the sideline – was cancelled out by an equally-impressive Turnbull free from a tight angle before Cadell’s magnificent strike (from under the old stand after breaking a tackle) had Tipp back within two again.

McKelvey’s fourth free made it a one-point game with five minutes left in the first half and the hosts surged ahead on 27 minutes when Borris-Ileigh’s McCormack weaved his way through to register a magnificent solo goal, which was quickly followed by a third superb Cadell strike.

An injury-time point from Connery ensured that only two points separated the teams at the short whistle.

The hosts increased their advantage upon the resumption when McCormack was fouled and McKelvey made no mistake; the Moycarkey-Borris clubman then executed a classy catch and finish to make it 1-9 to 0-8. Turnbull and McKelvey (free) traded scores as Liam Cahill’s charges remained four to the good with six minutes played in the second half.

Jake Morris benefited from good work by Niall Hoctor – a late addition to the Tipp starting XV – to push the gap out to five and another excellent McKelvey free meant the holders led by six with 20 minutes left.

Turnbull pointed and then created a score for Diarmuid Lenihan as the Leesiders mounted a stirring comeback but a long-range Connery free caught on the wind and went right and wide as Tipp remained four ahead with eight minutes left.

Turnbull’s free from the right had the Rebels back within three points by the 53rd minute and the tension continued to rise as McKelvey’s free at the other end struck a post. It was a two-point game when Connery’s 58th-minute free produced their fourth unanswered score. In the second of four minutes of injury time, Connery split the posts from another free to set up a thrilling finale.

Robert Downey equalised in the fourth added minute and again in the fifth added minute after Morris had seemingly stroked over a Tipperary winner in between. The full-time whistle sounded with the sides level: Tipperary 1-13 Cork 0-16.

Woods’ brace – one from play, followed by a lovely converted free – gave Tipp the perfect start to extra time but Declan Hannon replied and Connery’s 70th-minute free tied the scores up again and they were still level at half time in extra time, 1-15 to 0-18.

With players from both teams going over due to cramp, the referee called a temporary halt to play in the second period of extra time to allow them to recover – that’s how energy-sapping this contest was! A 75th-minute Connery free gave the Rebels the lead and Turnbull added another pointed free within 60 seconds to double the difference.

But Tipp refused to roll over and Woods showed tremendous composure to pull one back before netting in the 77th minute after a frantic scramble in the Cork goalmouth. Turnbull halved the deficit again with two minutes of extra time left and this incredible match remained on a knife-edge as two minutes of injury time were announced at the end of extra time…

Woods smacked over a free to give the hosts breathing space and Conor McCarthy added another last-gasp Tipp point. Incredibly, in the 83rd minute, Cork won a free-in and – with a forest of Tipp bodies on the line – Sheehan buried his shot low to the back of the net to tie the scores up again and ensure that a replay would be needed to spearate these two terrific sides.

Immediately after the game ended, Saturday afternoon was announced as the date for the replay but it is almost inevitable that this will be changed to Monday.