Team news: Waterford XV announced 29 June 2017





The Waterford hurling team has been announced ahead of their All-Ireland SHC Qualifier Round 1 clash with Offaly O'Connor Park on Saturday afternoon.

Waterford (SHC v Offaly): Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Conor Gleeson; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Maurice Shanahan; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Throw in is 3pm.