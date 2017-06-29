Sheehan set for first AFL game in nearly three years 29 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Ireland's Ciaran Sheehan against Australia.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Former Cork star Ciaran Sheehan is set to make his first start in the AFL in almost three years this Saturday when he lines out for Carlton against Adelaide Crows.

Sheehan, who was a part of the Rebels’ 2010 All-Ireland SFC winning side, has been hampered with hip, hamstring and knee injuries since last playing for Carlton in August 2014 in a drawn game with Essendon.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the Northern Blues - Carlton's affiliate side in the Victorian Football League – as of late and has been named on the interchange bench for this weekend’s meeting with the Crows at the MCG.

Louth’s Ciaran Byrne is also understood to be on his way back from an ACL injury for the Melbourne club.