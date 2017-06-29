Leinster hurling final expected to outsell football decider 29 June 2017





The Galway players make their way out onto the Croke Park pitch.

The turnout for this Sunday’s Leinster senior hurling championship final is expected to be beat the attendance for next month’s football decider for the first time in 20 years.

The Irish Independent reports that indications from the Leinster Council are that more than 50,000 fans will attend this Sunday’s crunch encounter at Croke Park between Wexford and Galway in what will be the first ever provincial final meeting between the two counties.

Along with Cork, Davy Fitzgerald’s Model men have been the story of this summer’s championship thus far, while Galway’s 16-point victory over All-Ireland champions Tipperary in April’s Allianz League final has seen them installed as favourites to capture the Liam McCarthy Cup in September.

Last year’s final between the Tribesmen and Kilkenny saw an attendance of 29,377 at HQ and that figure has already been beaten by advance bookings earlier in the week.

The last time the eastern province’s hurling final drew a bigger crowd than the football decider was when Wexford beat Kilkenny in front of 55,492 spectators at Croker, with 46,047 fans having watched Offaly defeat Meath in the football final.

Dublin’s 31-point hammering of Westmeath in the Leinster football semi-final last Sunday is expected to impact the turnout for their final clash with Kildare on July 16th.