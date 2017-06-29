Gough out for Dubs 29 June 2017





Dublin's Oisin Gough.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Dublin's Oisin Gough.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Dublin will be without defender Oisin Gough for Saturday’s All-Ireland senior hurling championship qualifier against Laois at Parnell Park.

The Cuala clubman has been struggling with a hamstring injury in recent weeks and team selector Liam Walsh confirmed yesterday that he will play no part against the O’Moore men this weekend.

"We’ve had a lot of niggly injuries in recent times, but a lot of them are starting to clear up,” Walsh told FM104 Sport.

“We’ve a few long term injuries alright with Darragh O’Connell and Cian Boland, they’ve been out for a significant period of time and it will take them another while to come right."

When asked about the Gough’s availability, he added: “Oisin has a problem with his hamstring and he won’t be available this weekend.”