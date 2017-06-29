'They've been in All-Ireland finals, but we'll be prepared for them' 29 June 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin and Conor McDonald celebrate during their side's Allianz HL clash against Galway at Pearse Stadium, Salthill.

Wexford defender Willie Devereux says Sunday's Leinster SHC final against Galway will be a completely different game to the teams' league meeting back in February.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side remain the only team to have beaten the Tribesmen in 2017, having come away from Salthill with a 1-21 to 3-13 victory, but head into the eastern province’s decider as 3/1 outsiders.

Devereux, who returned to the panel this year under Fitzgerald, says that result counts for nothing as they get set to return to Croke Park this weekend.

“We got on top of them in the second half, but Joe Canning came on that day. I’d be shocked if he only comes on on Sunday. It’ll be a different Galway team. It’s a final in Croke Park, not a league game in Salthill, so it’ll be different," Devereux told the Irish Examiner.

“Look through their team, they have great forwards, they bring huge physicality, they have high-profile names, like Joe Canning. They’ve been in All-Ireland finals, they’ve beaten Kilkenny, but we’ll be prepared for them.

“They’ll have an edge in experience. Some of us haven’t played in Croke Park in a few years, but it’s just a game, really. We’ll prepare and Davy, presumably, will put something in place. Their experience will stand to them but there’s no harm going in fresh either.”