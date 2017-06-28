Connacht MFC semi-final: Tribe see off spirited Rossies 28 June 2017





Pearse Stadium, Salthill played host to the Connacht minor football championship semi-final between Galway and Roscommon.

Roscommon gave it a real rattle in Salthill but holders Galway pulled away to prevail by 1-13 to 1-6.

In a brilliant game, Sea Henry’s 49th-minute point fired the Rossies in front but Stephen Joyce’s charges – quarter-final victors over Mayo in April – notched 1-5 without reply in the last ten minutes, including a Conor Newell goal three minutes from the end, to eventually secure a relatively-comfortable victory.

Sligo – who defeated Leitrim in tonight’s other semi-final – will provide opposition in the provincial final back in Pearse Stadium on Sunday week, where Galway will be seeking a third successive under 18 football crown.

The sides managed just a point apiece during a cagey opening quarter: with the breeze at their backs, the holders registered the first score through Matthias Barrett but Brian Derwin’s free had Karl Foley’s side level in the eleventh minute.

When Ronan Dowd edged the visitors ahead, Darragh Silke replied instantly. St Michael clubman Brian Harlowe gave the Tribesboys the lead for the second time. But the game exploded to life in the 24th minute when full forward Derwin of the famed St Brigid’s club stuck the ball in the Galway net to wrest back the lead for the Rossies.

Points from Liam Boyle and Harlowe ensured that the sides went in on level terms at the end of a thoroughly-entertaining first half.

The third quarter was extremely tight as Evan Murphy (free) and Boyle added to the holders’ tally to give them a two-point cushion before Derwin replied with a brace of frees to leave the sides level again with less than a quarter of the contest remaining.

Padraig Costello converted a free as Galway went back in front but Dowd and Henry both replied in the 49th minute as the superb Rossies moved ahead at a vital juncture in the game, The points were coming thick and fast now but suddenly they were all coming at one end of the field … Costello equalised and Silke restored Galway’s lead, 0-10 to 1-6.

Conor Campbell and Boyle were on hand to increase the winners’ lead and the game was finally settled as a contest when substitute Newell struck the hosts’ goal in the 57th minute to make it 1-12 to 1-6. The Rossies were awarded a late penalty but it was saved and with that went their last chance of recording a famous victory.

As a prize for their battling success, Galway are into another Connacht final and are guaranteed involvement in the All-Ireland series.