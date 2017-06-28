Connacht MFC semi-final: Yeats boys sink Leitrim in thriller 28 June 2017





Sligo reeled off the last five points of a magnificent contest at Markievicz Park to beat Leitrim by 3-12 to 3-7.

The winners will now take on holders Galway in the provincial decider at Pearse Stadium on Sunday, July 9th, after the Tribe edged out Roscommon in tonight’s other semi-final.

With a crowd of 1,185 served up incredible entertainment throughout, the unlucky losers took a two-point advantage into the interval thanks to Jordan Reynolds’ 27th-minute goal. The second half was a goalfest!

Luke Towey pointed first for the hosts but Caleb Duffy replied with a brace before points from Red Og Murphy and Conall Ryan edged the Yeats lads back in front. An Og Murphy free made it double scores after 21 minutes, 0-4 to 0-2.

Sligo captain Barry Gorman cancelled out Oisin McLoughlin’s free but a Reynolds major three minutes from the break propelled the visitors ahead before a Ryan pile-driver flew narrowly wide at the other end. Duffy’s third point arrived deep into added time to ensure Leitrim of a 1-4 to 0-5 interval lead.

Curry clubman Og Murphy fired the Yeats County back ahead with a goal six minutes after the resumption and the drama was frankly unbelievable as McLoughlin replied with a Leitrim goal three minutes later only for Evan Lavin to punctuate a fantastic solo run with a wonderful second Sligo goal – three majors in four minutes and a 2-5 to 2-4 advantage to the hosts.

The 42nd-minute black-carding of Red Og Murphy was potentially a major turning point and Riordan O’Rourke’s free tied the scores up coming up to the midway stage in the second half. Ryan cancelled out Aaron Hoare’s point as the sides remained deadlocked. After Roland Anderson and Evan Harkin pointed at either end, there was another dramatic exchange of goals with Ryan Walsh netting for Sligo in the 46th minute and McLoughlin replying with his second in the 47th – 3-7 apiece!

Sligo now took control: Lavin and Towey had the winners two ahead with seven minutes to go and Walsh extended the gap to three on 54 minutes. Ryan chalked up the fourth straight Sligo score and tacked on another one in added time as the Years County advanced to the provincial decider and a place in the All-Ireland series for the second time in three years.