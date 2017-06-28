Umpire allegedly struck at Offaly club game 28 June 2017





A Garda investigation has been launched into an alleged assault at a club game in Offaly last Friday night.

The incident apparently happened towards the end of a JFC clash between Clonmore Harps and hosts Ballinagar.

The Offaly Express reports that a man, believed to have been an umpire at the game, was allegedly struck by a Clonmore Harps player.

He later received treatment at Tullamore Hospital for what Gardai described as 'minor injuries'.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Garda station in Tullamore on 057-9327600.

An Offaly GAA spokesperson, meanwhile, said “all referees reports are dealt with by the CCC”, adding that there would be no official statement until the conclusion of that process.