Laois supporters face race against time 28 June 2017





The Laois players run out onto the pitch before their Leinster SFC first round clash against Longford at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Any Laois supporter hoping to see both county senior teams in action on Saturday may plan ahead accordingly.

The fixtures, times and venues for the All-Ireland SFC and SHC were confirmed earlier in the week with Laois supporters finding themselves in something of a dilemma.

Portlaoise is the venue for Laois footballers' All-Ireland SFC qualifier round 2A clash against Clare. Throw in time is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, at 7pm, Parnell Park will be the venue for Laois hurlers' clash against Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC qualifier round 1.

Given that the football game should be over around 4.30pm, albeit there is no extra time, any Laois supporter faces a race against time to reach Parnell Park before 7pm.

However, it is a journey that is feasible, given that the AA routefinder have the journey from Portlaoise to Parnell Park timed at 1hr 10 minutes.

This is avoiding any major traffic issues and of course leaving Portlaoise on time, but it is doable.