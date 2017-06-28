Video: 'Fantastic' Ladies Final in England 28 June 2017





Ladies Gaelic Football is thriving in Lancashire with ‘two of the best teams in the country’ battling it out in a thrilling Junior Final in Manchester.

After Oisins defeated St Lawrence’s by a point, 2-4 to 2-3, winning manager Jonny Garrity praised both teams.

‘The level of football is just fantastic’, says the Tyrone man. ‘It’s really impressive’.

The key score of the contest was a brilliant solo goal by Player of the Match Lauren Delany, a Dub who never played for a club in Ireland.

Video by @MarkQuinnVideo (Twitter).