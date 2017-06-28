Video: 'Fantastic' Ladies Final in England

28 June 2017

The Oisins ladies celebrate after their junior final success over St Lawrence's.

Ladies Gaelic Football is thriving in Lancashire with ‘two of the best teams in the country’ battling it out in a thrilling Junior Final in Manchester. 

After Oisins defeated St Lawrence’s by a point, 2-4 to 2-3, winning manager Jonny Garrity praised both teams. 

‘The level of football is just fantastic’, says the Tyrone man. ‘It’s really impressive’.

The key score of the contest was a brilliant solo goal by Player of the Match Lauren Delany, a Dub who never played for a club in Ireland.

Video by @MarkQuinnVideo (Twitter).




