Harrison in race against time

28 June 2017

Down's Connaire Harrison and Kieran Duffy of Monaghan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Down manager Eamonn Burns is sweating over the fitness of full-forward Connaire Harrison ahead of their Ulster SFC final date with Tyrone.

The Glassdrumman clubman played a starring role in the Mourne County's surprise semi-final success over Monaghan last Saturday evening.

The Irish News reports that the physically imposing number 14 is facing a “race against time” after sustaining a hamstring injury.

 




