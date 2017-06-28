Harrison in race against time 28 June 2017





Down's Connaire Harrison and Kieran Duffy of Monaghan.

Down manager Eamonn Burns is sweating over the fitness of full-forward Connaire Harrison ahead of their Ulster SFC final date with Tyrone.

The Glassdrumman clubman played a starring role in the Mourne County's surprise semi-final success over Monaghan last Saturday evening.

The Irish News reports that the physically imposing number 14 is facing a “race against time” after sustaining a hamstring injury.