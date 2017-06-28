Bonnar eager to remain 28 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Carlow manager Colm Bonnar celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar is keen to remain at the helm for another year.

The Tipperary native has rejuvenated the Barrowsiders since he took over as they reached this year's Division 2A final and won the Christy Ring Cup.

Last weekend, they were very unfortunate to lose out to Laois in the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers, which brought the curtain down on their year.

Bonnar is already looking ahead to next year and building towards promotion in the league and it is unlikely that the Carlow County Board will stand in his way.

“This is a work in progress,” he told the Carlow Nationalist. “I'm delighted to be associated with these lads. They've given everything we've asked for. Small things can make a big different and that game could have turned on a knife edge for us and we could have been in the qualifiers.

“We're disappointed, but we have something to build on. The players are hungry for success. They want to play at a higher level and they want to be tested by better players. Once they're feeling like that, we'd be delighted to be associated with it and to get another run at it.”