O'Brien welcomes home comforts 28 June 2017





Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien and selector Benji O'Brien.

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien is pleased to have a home tie for their All-Ireland SFC qualifier 2B clash against Leitrim.

The sides meet at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday, July 9th and having had to travel to London last weekend, O'Brien has welcomed a home match.

When the sides met in the league, it was Leitrim that triumphed, but Carlow have grown in confidence since and will be quietly confident of progressing.

“Great to get a home draw,” O'Brien told the Carlow Nationalist. “It is a chance to recover after losing to Leitrim in the league up there. There was a lot of talk about losing to London in the league but it was the defeat to Leitrim which killed off our hopes of gaining promotion. We were very disappointed leaving Carrick-on-Shannon that day.”

He added: “Both sides will have expectations of beating each other and it will be a great opportunity for each side to advance. We are delighted with the draw.”