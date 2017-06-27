Team news: Cork minors ready for Tipp test 27 June 2017





Could there be more joy for the Cork hurling supporters in Semple Stadium on Thursday evening? Many experts are predicting the young Rebels to go far this summer. Could there be more joy for the Cork hurling supporters in Semple Stadium on Thursday evening? Many experts are predicting the young Rebels to go far this summer.

The Cork minor hurling team has been announced ahead of their Munster MHC semi-final clash with Tipperary at Semple Stadium on Thursday.

Cork (MHC v Tipperary): Ger Collins; Conor O' Callaghan, Sean O' Leary, Eoin Roche; Ross Howell, James Keating, Ger Millerick; Daire Connery, Diarmuid Lenihan; Craig Hanifin, Liam O Shea, Brian Roche; Evan Sheehan, Robert Downey, Brian Turnbull.

Subs: Ian Butler, Jack O Callaghan, Ronan Sheehan, Aaron Walsh Barry, Barry Murphy, Brian Buckley, David Jones, Declan Hanlon, Colin O Brien.

Throw in is at 7:30pm.