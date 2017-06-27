Louth's Burns banned for twelve weeks 27 June 2017





Louth's Ryan Burns celebrates.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth's Ryan Burns celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth attacker Ryan Burns has been banned from all GAA activity for three months for kicking a ball at an umpire.

The incident took place towards the climax of the Wee County’s SF Qualifier defeat to Longford in Drogheda on Saturday, June 17th. With time almost up, the Hunterstown Rovers clubman was the third home player sent off by referee Noel Mooney when the ball struck the umpire.

His appeal against the ban was heard in Croke Park last night and proved unsuccessful, which means the talented forward won’t play again at any level until the middle of September.

Although Louth’s season is over, top-scorer Burns will be sorely missed by his club in this year’s Louth IFC as well as the remainder of their Division Two campaign.