Team news: Yeats minors ready for Leitrim 27 June 2017





Markievicz Park, the home of Sligo GAA.

Markievicz Park, the home of Sligo GAA.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Sligo minor manager David Cummins has named his starting team to face Leitrim in the Connacht MFC tomorrow night.

The game throws in at Markievicz Park at 7:30pm, with a place in the provincial final against either Galway or Roscommon awaiting the winners.

The hosts will be captained by Coolaney/Mullinabreena's Barry Gorman, who starts at midfield.

Sligo (Connacht MFC V Leitrim): Alan Davey (Eastern Harps); Evan Lyons (Shamrock Gaels), Josh Ellis (Enniscrone/Kilglass), James Weir (St Farnans); Brian Cox (Calry/St Josephs), Evan Lavin (Eastern Harps), Oisin Conlon (Ballymote); Niall Colsh (Ballymote), Barry Gorman (Coolaney/Mullinabreena, captain); Roland Anderson (Owenmore Gaels), Luke Towey (St Molaise Gaels), Ciaran O'Dowd (Enniscrone/Kilglass); Conall Ryan (Tubbercurry), Red Óg Murphy (Curry), Karl McKenna (Shamrock Gaels).