TG4 to live stream ladies provincial football finals 27 June 2017





Half time action during the TG4 Ladies Championship finals ©LGFA Half time action during the TG4 Ladies Championship finals ©LGFA

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association and TG4 have today announced a landmark agreement that will see the four TG4 Senior Provincial Football Finals 2017 streamed live via Youtube. This marks the first time that all four provincial finals will be available to watch live, free to view, worldwide

The first match that will be streamed live will be the much anticipated TG4 Ulster Championship Final between defending champions, Monaghan, and Lidl NFL Division 1 finalists, Donegal, which will be played at Clones on Sunday, July 2nd at 3:45pm. This will be followed by the TG4 Connacht Senior Football Final between Galway and defending champions, Mayo, which takes place at Elvery’s MacHale Park at 4:30pm. The Ulster and Connacht finals will be streamed simultaneously to offer viewers a choice between both matches.

Saturday, July 8th will see the TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship final between Waterford and Kerry streamed live from Mallow at 3:45pm, the first Munster Senior Final that will not feature Cork since 2004. The final match to be streamed will be the TG4 Leinster Senior Championship Final on Sunday July 9th at 4:00pm. This final will see Westmeath take on a Dublin team that will be hoping to win their 6th Leinster Championship in a row.

Speaking about the streaming announcement LGFA CEO, Helen O’Rourke, said ‘We are delighted to announce that, in conjunction with our partners in TG4, we will be streaming the TG4 Provincial championships live. We are looking forward to 4 top class matches between 8 great teams and it is fitting that as broad an audience as possible has an opportunity to watch these great games. I would like to thank Alan Esslemont and our friends in TG4 for their help in making this possible.’

TG4 Árd Stiurthóir, Alan Esslemont, said “Our coverage of Peil na mBan over the past 17 seasons has won many plaudits and pioneered various technical enhancements. This latest innovation sees us providing worldwide access on YouTube of provincial finals that may well define the season for some of the leading teams. It really is a súil eile for this great sport and a great start to another momentous season of coverage by TG4.”

TG4 Ulster Senior Football Championship Final

Donegal v Monaghan, Clones, Sunday July 2nd, 3:45pm - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=NgCQwOzi5Kw



TG4 Connacht Senior Football Championship Final

Galway v Mayo, Elvery’s MacHale Park, Sunday July 2nd, 4:30pm - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=hLoAwjS6Qg4



TG4 Munster Senior Football Championship Final

Kerry v Waterford, Mallow, Saturday July 8th, 3:45pm - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=3h7mGWcYJrg



TG4 Leinster Senior Football Championship Final

Dublin v Westmeath, Netwatch Cullen Park, Sunday July 9th, 4:00pm - https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=v5_2iOh8Aaw