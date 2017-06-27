Rossies reveal minor XV 27 June 2017





Pearse Stadium, Salthill, the home of Galway GAA.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Pearse Stadium, Salthill, the home of Galway GAA.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Roscommon have announced their starting team for Wednesday's Connacht MFC semi-final against Galway.

For the trip to Salthill, manager Karl Foley has included six players who helped the Rossies to U17 success against Leitrim in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday, with Tulsk's Callum Fahey named as captain.

Roscommon (Connacht MFC V Galway): Aaron Brady (Elphin); Pauric Halpin (St Barry’s), Evan Flynn (Tulsk), Gerry Galvin (Tulsk); Paul McManus (Clan Na nGael), Conall Kennelly, (St Faithleachs), Donnacha Gately (St Brigid’s); Cian Corcoran (Strokestown), Dylan Ruane (Michael Glaveys); Oisin Lennon (Clan Na nGael), Cathal Heneghan (Michael Glaveys), Sea Henry (Clan Na nGael); Ronan Dowd (St Ciaran’s), Brian Derwin (St Brigid’s), Callum Fahey (Tulsk, captain).