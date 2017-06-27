Rebels "much maligned", claims Kingdom legend 27 June 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Kerry's Mikey Sheehy.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Ahead of Sunday's Munster SFC final, Kerry selector Mikey Sheehy says he's taking the widespread criticism of the Rebels with a pinch of salt.

The challengers have been written off in most circles following their below-par performances against Waterford and Tipperary, but Sheehy expects a stiff challenge in Killarney this weekend:

"I think they are much maligned. They have been unlucky and it seems there is a lot of criticism in the county, but when we are facing them on Sunday we will take it with a grain of salt," the eight-times All-Ireland winner told The Irish Independent.

"Go back to 2015 in the drawn game. Cork should have beaten us comfortably enough as they were five points up with about 15 minutes to go and we got a very dubious penalty which brought us back into the game.

"Cork still led by a point in injury time and we got Fionn's famous kick. Some fellas said he was going for a pass, but he popped it over anyway. Now we improved in the replay, but a lot of those Cork players are still involved and we have a lot involved, so we know the quality they have.

"They were in Division Two, but that makes no difference. Form goes out the window and Cork have had two tough battles that they came out of."