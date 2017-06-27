"There's a whiff off what Gavin has been saying" 27 June 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

Eamon McGee has questioned Dublin manager Jim Gavin's handling of the Diarmuid Connolly suspension,

A war of words has erupted after Gavin reopened the whole debate by pointing the finger of blame for Connolly's rather-obvious twelve-week ban at the media, refusing to carry out one-on-one interviews with broadcast media outlets after the Dubs' demolition of Westmeath on Sunday.

"The Dublin panel is full of intelligent, well-educated men who are well capable of thinking for themselves," the former Donegal defender writes in The Irish Daily Star.

"Will they all buy into the notion that Connolly was wronged and that outsiders are out to get them? It wouldn't surprise me if deep down some of them are thinking 'but it's his own fault'.

"I think it would be a hard sell for Gavin to convince all the players that everyone wants them to fall. Players can smell bullshit a mile away and there's a whiff off what Gavin has been saying."