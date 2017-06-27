Team news: Rebels call up Downey 27 June 2017





A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork.

Cork have introduced Roy Downey to their starting XV for tonight's Munster JFC final against Kerry

For the Pairc Ui Rinn showdown, the Delaneys clubman replaces Don O’Driscoll, who's spending the summer in the US.

Downey clipped over three points when he came off the bench during the semi-final victory over Waterford in May, so it's no surprise that manager Paul McCarthy has opted to place his faith in him as the Leesiders contest their first final at this level since 2013.

Cork (Munster JFC final V Kerry): Anthony Casey (Kiskeam); Kieran Histon (Cobh), Peter Murphy (Bandon, captain), Paraic Clancy (Fermoy); Darren O’Regan (St Vincents), Bart Daly (Newmarket), John Cronin (Lisgoold); Micheal O’Leary (Naomh Aban), Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og); Ryan Harkin (Mallow), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), Roy Downey (Delaneys); Eoghan Buckley (St Michaels), Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel), Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree).