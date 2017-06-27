Team news: Treaty's two tweaks 27 June 2017





A view of Cusack Park, Ennis.

A view of Cusack Park, Ennis.

There are two changes to the Limerick team for Wednesday’s Munster MHC semi-final against Clare.

Aiming for a fifth successive provincial final in this grade, Treaty County boss John Mulqueen introduces Kevin Bonar and Gearoid Barry in place of Rory Duff and Ryan Tobin. The team is otherwise the same at that which beat Waterford in a play-off on May 11th.

The Banner havent played since defeating Na Deise on April 5th.

Limerick (2017 Munster MHC V Clare): Daithi Heffernan (Mallow); Conor Flahive (Mungret St Pauls), Conor Nicholas (Monaleen), Ciaran Barry (Ahane); Mikey O’Brien (Doon), Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Kevin Bonar (Bruff); Dan Minehan (Ahane), Michael O’Grady (Knockainey); Paul O’Riordan (Bruff), Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Pauls), David Woulfe (Kilmallock); Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane), Ronan Connolly (Adare), Gearoid Barry (Kilmallock). Subs: Bryan Curtin (Adare), Padraig Maher (Patrickswell), Damien Burke (Dromcollogher-Broadford), Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), Josh Considine (Patrickswell), Rory Duff (Mungret St Pauls), David Moloney (Monaleen), Brian O’Grady (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Ryan Tobin (Garryspillane).