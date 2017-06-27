Offaly dangerous opponents - Shanahan 27 June 2017





Waterford selector Dan Shanahan.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Waterford selector Dan Shanahan.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Dan Shanahan expects Offaly to put in up to Waterford in Saturday's SHC Qualifier at Tullamore.

While the fixture looks like a shoo-in for an away win, Na Deise selector Shanahan says the Suirsiders can't afford to take the Faithful County for granted:

“I know people will be expecting us to win, but it’s a very tricky game for us,” he told The Irish Examiner. “A couple of years ago we did well to get past them in a tough league game, and going back further again, to the league in 2010, we beat them by just three points in a game in Dungarvan.

“Having said that, it’s good to get back on the road after losing to Cork in the championship. Obviously, that wasn’t in our plans, we wanted to go the front door route, but it is what it is and we have to face into the qualifiers. We had a chat last week and we’re back training, so we’re obviously getting ready for this weekend.

“It would have been better for every team to learn last Monday week who they’d be playing, but we know now and we’ll spend the next few days making our plans for Saturday evening.”