Dubs respect Laois 27 June 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

Dublin hurling manager Ger Cunningham has "the utmost respect" for Laois.

The Leinster rivals will face off in a first-round SHC Qualifier at Parnell Park on Saturday night and Cunningham insists he won't be taking the midlanders - whom he rates as "a fine side" - for granted:

“The way we’re looking at it, this is now a different competition, a new competition, and we’re delighted to have a home draw," the Cork man states in The Irish Examiner. “Dublin GAA is going well at present so we’d hope for a good turn-out of home support for us on Saturday.

“Laois had a good run-out the last day against Carlow and won a great game despite playing with only 14 men for most of it. That’s a sign of a fine side.

“We’ll be treating them with the utmost respect. They deserve it and certainly we’re in no position to do anything else than to treat them with respect.

“The likes of Cian Boland and Dara O’Connell are more long-term injuries, they won’t be available for the weekend, while Oisin Gough is 50-50 for Saturday’s game. Apart from that we’re pretty okay.”