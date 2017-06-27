Doubters drove Davy on 27 June 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Davy Fitzgerald loved when people said he was crazy taking over the Wexford hurlers.

The Model County have made remarkable progress since the Clare man took charge, earning promotion to Division 1A of the league and qualifying for this weekend's Leinster SHC final by beating Kilkenny.

“The other thing that got me going was that everyone had them wrote off so much, they were more or less no-hopers, and you were crazy going down there. I liked that, people saying there wasn’t a chance they will do anything," Fitzgerald is quoted in The Irish Times.

"That motivates me a small bit, I enjoy that. When something isn’t meant to be done, that you can go in and work extremely hard and you never know where it brings you. And listen, we got one or two breaks along the way.

“The players deserve it. They are actually a fantastic bunch. Anything you ask them to do, they do it. If we are training at 7.30, I guarantee you they will be ready at 7.00 We will always train 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

“You only get in this game what you deserve you know. I remember saying to them at the start - why shouldn’t Wexford be playing in a Leinster final or be promoted, why shouldn’t they?”