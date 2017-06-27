Forde wary of rejuvenated Model County 27 June 2017





Francis Forde.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Francis Forde.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Galway hurling selector Francis Forde says there is belief coursing through Wexford's veins.

The Slaneysiders defeated the Tribesmen in Division 1B of the national hurling league in February and Forde expects another searching examination when the teams meet again in Sunday's Leinster SHC final at Croke Park:

“You can see the belief coursing through them with everything they do,” Forde tells gaa.ie. “The Kilkenny match when Kilkenny got the goals in the second half, that is where you really look, they didn't get rattled.

“They went down and got their points again, kept that bit of daylight in it. That is a sign of the belief that is coursing through them and there is no doubt from our point of view that it is going to be a massive challenge.

“We have played them already, they came out on the right side of the result that day. There wasn't much in it, but they finished the game very strongly.

“It is very much in our minds how strongly they finished that game. From our point of view we want to ensure that we are competitive and that we match their intensity and energy levels. These games tend to be won in the last ten minutes, we hope to be still there in the last ten minutes.

“When the questions are really asked we hope will have the answers, right now sitting here we don't know if we have the answers, but we have worked on a lot of things. Until the real hard questions are asked we won't know.”